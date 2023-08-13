Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

