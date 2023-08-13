Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sagaliam Acquisition worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

