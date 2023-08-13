Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

