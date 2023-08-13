Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

