Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

