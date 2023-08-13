VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

