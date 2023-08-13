Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Roblox by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.