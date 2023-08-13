Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $32.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

