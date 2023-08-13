Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $35.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.