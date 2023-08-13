Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE SEDA opened at $10.50 on Friday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

About SDCL EDGE Acquisition

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

