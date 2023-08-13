Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Holdings Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Infinite Acquisition worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Infinite Acquisition by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Infinite Acquisition by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Infinite Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

