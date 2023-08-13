Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 219,550 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 366.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,550 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $589,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NRO opened at $3.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

