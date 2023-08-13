Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,385 Shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 171.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 870,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.89 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

