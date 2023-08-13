Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE AKR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

