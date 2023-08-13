Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $989,000 Position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.59% of Hudson Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $6,189,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Acquisition I stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

