Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,389,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.