Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Mars Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Mars Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARX opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

