Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,083 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of The Mexico Fund worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $18.03.
The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
