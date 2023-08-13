Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 414.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.16 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

