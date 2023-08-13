First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE FR opened at $51.25 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

