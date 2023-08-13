Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JOF opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

In other news, Director Rodney A. Buck acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,858.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

