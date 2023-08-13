New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,796 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Up 2.4 %

BV stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

