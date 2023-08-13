New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Orthofix Medical worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

OFIX opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.82. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

