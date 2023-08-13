New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 272.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.