New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 567,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

