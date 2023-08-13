New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $507,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.