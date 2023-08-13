New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $510,000 in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 529,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,537,321 shares of company stock worth $1,788,555. 46.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

