New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

