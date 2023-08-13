New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $50.90 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

