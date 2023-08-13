New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
Shares of RPD opened at $50.90 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapid7
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.