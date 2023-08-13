5,176 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medifast by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $143.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

