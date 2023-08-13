Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,845 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

