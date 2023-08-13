Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.