Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,355,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.