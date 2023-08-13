Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,537 shares of company stock worth $3,534,224. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,302.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,415.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

