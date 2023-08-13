Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,027 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,023. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

