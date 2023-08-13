Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,706 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

