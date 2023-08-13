Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

