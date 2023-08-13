AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

