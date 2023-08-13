Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trimble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Trimble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.