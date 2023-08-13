Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Park National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Park National Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $151.59.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park National

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.