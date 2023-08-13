AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $158.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

