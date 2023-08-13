Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,345 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SPXC stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

