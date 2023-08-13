Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

