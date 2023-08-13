Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.