Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

