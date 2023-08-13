Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

