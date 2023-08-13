iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

