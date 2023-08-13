SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,363,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,055,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 599,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $45.33 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

