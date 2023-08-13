Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.