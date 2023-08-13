Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,241 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

